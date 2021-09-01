Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

CVX traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.77. 15,459,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,376,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.57. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $187.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.