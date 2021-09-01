Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys Shares of 103,107 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,008,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.05% of IQVIA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue increased its position in IQVIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

IQVIA stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.73. 637,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,897. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.77. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $263.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

