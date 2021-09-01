Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Up 18.1% in August

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,931,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Skye Bioscience stock remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,160. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15. Skye Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.26.

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in the drug design. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

