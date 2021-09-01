Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. cut their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 823,621 shares of company stock worth $9,214,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

