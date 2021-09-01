Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE SHI opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.