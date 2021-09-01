Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Down to $16.64

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.64, but opened at $16.28. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 23 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a current ratio of 46.48.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

