SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Update

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the July 29th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SICRF stock remained flat at $$136.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.15. SimCorp A/S has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $136.00.

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated system, which provides multi-asset class support across the investment value chain; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

