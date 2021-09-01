Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Kathleen Fraher Sells 2,200 Shares

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $252,142.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,103.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Fraher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50.

NYSE SI opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.63. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

