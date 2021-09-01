Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.41. 81,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,367,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sigma Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sigma Labs by 466.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth $2,224,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sigma Labs by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 36,168 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sigma Labs by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

