Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of SIFY opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

