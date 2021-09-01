Short Interest in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Grows By 17.0%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 209,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 125,805 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,669,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YALA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,812. Yalla Group has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YALA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

