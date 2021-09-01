Short Interest in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Drops By 22.8%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 9.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIMI opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.66.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

