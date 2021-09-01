Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Drops By 27.7%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonovia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.