Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Declines By 30.5%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the July 29th total of 488,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Urban One news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,270 shares in the company, valued at $892,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,805 shares of company stock valued at $165,941 over the last 90 days. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter worth $88,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Urban One during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UONE stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Urban One has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $24.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $406.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

