Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Declines By 29.3%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,338,700 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the July 29th total of 3,307,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,461.7 days.

UNCFF stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNCFF shares. upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

