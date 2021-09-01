Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Grows By 32.5%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the July 29th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.90. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Get Tokyo Ohka Kogyo alerts:

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.