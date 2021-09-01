Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Drops By 18.3%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 362,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the July 29th total of 444,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 725.8 days.

Shares of STLFF remained flat at $$6.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. Stillfront Group AB has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

