Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Grows By 37.5%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 96,186 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 104.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUND opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

