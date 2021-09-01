Short Interest in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Decreases By 21.5%

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $403.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $46.59.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $825,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 128.4% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.