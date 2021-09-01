Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Grows By 16.3%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SOBKY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 57,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Get SoftBank alerts:

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.