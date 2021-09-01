Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Drops By 35.4%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 36.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 9.0% during the second quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,165. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

