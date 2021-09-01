Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Declines By 20.0%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHCF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Management alerts:

NASDAQ PHCF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. 20,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the PRC. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.