Short Interest in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Decreases By 27.8%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 29th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.39. 176,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

