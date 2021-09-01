Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expands By 36.7%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 803,300 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the July 29th total of 587,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 73,193 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

PLYM opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $722.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

