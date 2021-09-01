Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Decreases By 29.8%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the July 29th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock remained flat at $$16.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 36,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,436. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

