Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Decreases By 29.8%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the July 29th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock remained flat at $$16.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 36,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,436. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
