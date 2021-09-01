Short Interest in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Increases By 31.2%

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the July 29th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,523 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,735. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NOMD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

