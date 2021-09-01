Short Interest in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Grows By 36.2%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the July 29th total of 32,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends in the second quarter worth $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natural Health Trends by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

