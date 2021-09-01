Short Interest in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Declines By 16.7%

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MXE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $953,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 28,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

