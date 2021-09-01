Short Interest in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Increases By 31.8%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the July 29th total of 895,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

MKTX stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.59. 886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,553. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,902 shares of company stock worth $13,552,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 445.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.