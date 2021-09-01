Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Expands By 21.2%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of LDEM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,680. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,735,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 715.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22,838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.