Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Drops By 17.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

