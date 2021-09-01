Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Drops By 29.1%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE VPV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,998. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.