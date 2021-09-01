Short Interest in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Increases By 33.9%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the July 29th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IMV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. 19,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,756. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $143.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.52.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IMV during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IMV by 13,722.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

