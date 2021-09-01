Short Interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Expands By 18.9%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 29th total of 43,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Shares of IMH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 65,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,024. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 14.27%.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.