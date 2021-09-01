Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Drops By 19.0%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IMUC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

