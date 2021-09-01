Short Interest in Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Rises By 29.5%

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 29th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,002.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

HUFAF stock remained flat at $$17.88 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

