Short Interest in H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Grows By 33.3%

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.67 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.34.

OTCMKTS HLUYY remained flat at $$29.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.71. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

