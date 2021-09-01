Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Rises By 36.4%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $1.52.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile
