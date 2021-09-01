Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Rises By 36.4%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

