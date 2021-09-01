Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Decreases By 21.7%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of GPK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. 2,832,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,452. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.59.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,109 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
