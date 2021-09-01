Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Decreases By 21.7%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. 2,832,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,452. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,109 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.