Short Interest in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Grows By 24.2%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 29th total of 829,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSS. TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Star Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 431,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,511. The company has a market cap of $278.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 129.79% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

