Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Increases By 29.0%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,101,600 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 853,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,016.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGNDF remained flat at $$73.33 on Wednesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.19.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

