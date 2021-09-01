Short Interest in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rises By 24.1%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 29th total of 381,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. 652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $442.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

