Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Drops By 35.6%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the July 29th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on EVKIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale lowered Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $$33.40 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

