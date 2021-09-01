Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Declines By 19.7%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 546,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 29th total of 679,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of ECNCF opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

