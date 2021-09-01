Short Interest in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Decreases By 21.5%

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,572.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 26.2% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBE stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. 23,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $307.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

