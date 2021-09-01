Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Decreases By 15.8%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 273,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth $741,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in CONX in the first quarter worth $568,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CONX in the first quarter worth $997,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CONX in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in CONX in the first quarter worth $3,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,051. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. CONX has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

