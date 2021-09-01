Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Increases By 40.0%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.28.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.726 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.59%.
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.
