Short Interest in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Increases By 30.5%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the July 29th total of 5,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,493,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares during the period. Bank of Italy raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,744,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

CNHI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. 2,146,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.