Short Interest in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Grows By 19.8%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,270,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 25,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

CLOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. 139,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,704,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $505,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $210,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

