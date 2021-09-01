Short Interest in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Decreases By 15.8%

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 180,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

China Green Agriculture stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 25,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Green Agriculture by 85.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, specifically humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

