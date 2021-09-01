Short Interest in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Decreases By 15.8%

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 180,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

China Green Agriculture stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 25,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Green Agriculture by 85.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, specifically humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.